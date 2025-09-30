A win in the Northumberland County Cup for Alnwick

The Alnwick squad with their ball boys following their recent success against York.

Holders Alnwick progressed in the Northumberland County Cup with a 12-46 win at Novos.

The blue and gold lifted the County silverware in every senior competition last season and both the seconds and thirds also advanced in their respective ties.

The seconds were 14-17 winners at Morpeth Reivers while the thirds thumped Morpeth Edwardians 62-15.

Firsts skipper Callum Burn said: “It was a good win – not our best performance, but we got over the line.”

“It felt good to lift the trophy last year after a long season. It was also very good for all four sides to lift the county cups – the firsts, seconds, thirds and veterans.

“There’s still a long way to go in the season, but we will be do our best to prepare for what’s ahead.”

The firsts will look to extend their winning start to the season when they host Kendal in Regional One North East this weekend.

Alnwick Ladies, meanwhile, will look to follow up their emphatic opening day success when they take on Percy Park Panthers at Greensfield on Sunday.