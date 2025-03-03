Ponteland win 13 try thriller against Whitley Bay Rockcliff

Sam Train launches a Rockcliff attack against Ponteland. Picture: Martin Train

Ponteland edged out Whitley Bay Rockcliff in a dramatic finish after the visitors had come close to recording their first Counties One Durham and Northumberland league win of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ponteland got off to a great start when they fielded Rockcliff’s kick off and winger Jack Netts pounced to touch down in the right-hand corner. Stand off Paddy Holliday converted to open a 7-0 lead after only one minute.

This stung Rockcliff into action and they responded with three tries in the next 25 minutes. Flanker Jack Weir was first to cross the whitewash when scrum half Sam Train slipped a great short-range pass out to him and he cut through the home defence to score. He converted his own try to draw the sides level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre Will Barrett, playing his first game since last November, was next to score when he finished off a good multi-phase move, again converted by Weir.

A flowing move across to the right and then back again led to an unconverted try from open side Archie Stokes, his first of the season, and Rockcliff were 19-7 up.

Ponteland, with their powerful pack and strong running backs, always looked likely to get back on the score sheet, and so it proved when they levelled the scores through tries from prop Larry New and number eight Cam Horrrocks, with Holliday converting Horrocks’ try.

As half time approached, and Rockcliff a man down following yellow card, the tide looked to be turning in Ponteland’s favour, but a well worked move from a lineout on Ponteland’s five metre saw hooker Olly Bell dive over to score his first try of the season, and his side’s fourth of the game, earning a bonus point. The try was unconverted, and the sides changed ends with Rockcliff leading 24-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre Ollie Gowing then levelled the score with an unconverted try five minutes into the second half, following a sweeping move by the home back line.

Rockcliff replied with a spell of good pressure on Ponteland’s try line. A powerful surge by prop Liam Bowman was held up on the line, but the referee had been playing a penalty advantage, and number eight Niall Stokes took a quick tap and powered over.

Weir was on target again with the conversion and opened a seven point advantage.

The Cardinal and Golds strove to keep the pressure on, but a lightning fast break by the home backs proved unstoppable and Holliday raced though to score. Luke Chick added the conversion to bring the scores level for the fourth time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once again Rockcliff responded and Barrett cut a great line to dart through and touch down for his second try of the match. Weir did the honours again with the conversion, and once again Rockcliff were seven points clear.

The clock was running down and Rockcliff were clinging on for a much needed first win of the season, but desperate defence as Ponteland piled on the pressure led to a second yellow card of the match and Rockcliff played the rest of the game a man short.

Ponteland took full advantage, firstly when Holliday scored and Chick converted to bring the score to 38-38, and then, on the stroke of full time, Tom Reeman scored, converted by Holiday, to clinch the win for Ponteland.