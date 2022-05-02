Northumberland Plate success for Alnwick Colts

Alnwick Colts celebrate their win in the County Plate.

Gosforth started on the front foot but the Alnwick defence stood firm and a turnover saw Sutherland feed Spark and the backline were away smartly for full back Ellis to score the first of his hat-tric kof tries for day, converted by Spark.

The lead was extended when centre Harvey struck quickly after pouncing on a dropped ball to race away to the posts.

The forwards toiled well under captain Whiteley, commanding the drives and lineouts. A good line-out throw saw Hall rise for a catch and drive and hooker Warwick touched down.

Cornerstones Hill and Armstrong went on several strong runs but Gosforth shut them down and Balmbro was also finding the gain line hard to break through, with Inglis and Plumley in close support.

The backs started to find space on the outside as Cameron and Douglas hugged the chalk line and Burn kicked some great line penalties as he has all season. Hall went over for his second try after several pick and gos and at half-time Alnwick led 35-0.

In the second half Gosforth found some momentum and scored for 35-7. The blue and gold backs got moving again and a nice set of hands saw Ellis score his second touchdown.

Alnwick then introduced several substitutes and they all got involved, keeping the momentum going.

Balmbro, having run at brick walls all game, found space from a scrum and blasted over as he has all season, Spark converting. Nelson McCaig and Telfer were then brought on after Inglis took another big hit.

The forwards started to win more clean ball and with Whitely on the charge supported by Plumley and Telfer, the backs ran a nice move to put Harvey in for his second.

Gosforth’s youthful side found a second consolation try while Alnwick had a yellow card but the lads were on a high as the game entered its final stages.