Alnwick teenager is picked for international rugby league squad for home nations matches

A former Duchess’s High School pupil has been called up to the Scotland Under-18 rugby league squad for the matches against England Lions, Wales and Ireland.

By Janet Bew
Published 7th May 2023, 14:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th May 2023, 14:09 BST
Cameron has loved playing rugby from an early age. Picture: Cameron CullenCameron has loved playing rugby from an early age. Picture: Cameron Cullen
Cameron has loved playing rugby from an early age. Picture: Cameron Cullen

Cameron Cullen, 17, from Alnwick, has also played rugby union for Alnwick Colts and is now at Newcastle Thunder academy, where he combines studying with playing rugby league.

His proud father, Andy Cullen, said: “He started playing at Alnwick RFC when he was seven or eight and wanted to keep playing rugby through the summer, so he joined Cramlington Rockets.”

He proved to be a good player at both codes and is in the Northumberland county squad for rugby union, and represented Scotland at rugby league in the younger age group last season.

His father said that rugby league is traditionally more popular in Yorkshire and along the M62 corridor, so Cameron has done exceptionally well to get picked up by an academy.

He added: “He was selected for a scholarship at Newcastle and after two years they asked him to stay on in the academy.

“His dream is to play rugby professionally.

“He is very dedicated and lives and breathes rugby.”

Cameron Cullen has been selected for the Scottish rugby league U18 squad. Picture: Cameron CullenCameron Cullen has been selected for the Scottish rugby league U18 squad. Picture: Cameron Cullen
Cameron Cullen has been selected for the Scottish rugby league U18 squad. Picture: Cameron Cullen

Cameron said: “Since I started playing rugby, I’ve been hooked.

“Having achieved my goal of playing for the academy, I am now working towards a first team contract.”

He added: “I’m excited to be in the Scotland squad again this year and playing the other three home nations.”

Andy is Scottish and it was Cameron’s decision to try and get selected for them.

His first international game this season is against England Lions, on June 18 at Kingston Park, home of Newcastle Thunder.

