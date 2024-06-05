Roye Channel racers clocked home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Poor weather saw the Up North Combine pigeons held over for 24 hours in the second big channel race of the season from Roye in France.

Trevor Shell had the first pigeon back in the Coquetdale Federation, clocking in a chequered cock in just over 12 hours.

The race was won by K&M Arkless of the Loftus HS in the East Cleveland Fed.

The second and third pigeons home were at the Dawson, Peacock and Smith loft at Wearside and Lewis, A&C McCabe of the Teesside Fed.

The winning pigeon in the second channel race of the season

Richard Murphy’s birds took the top ten spots at Alnwick HS in the Huntingdon race while Stevie James was first and second at Amble HS and Trevor Shell clocked back the first six at Alnmouth HS.

The Wilson & Gilliard loft won at Chevington Drift and the Barron and Douglas loft dominated in the Wansbeck Federation, placing the first four home.

Wilson & Gilliard's bird was first back in the Coquetdale Fed with fellow Chevington Drift racer Kevin Moore clocking second.

Richard Murphy was third, Trevor Shell fourth and Simpson & Son of Chevington Drift took fifth.