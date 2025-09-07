Rothbury wrestlers weigh in with trophies at local shows

George Younger and Jack Pringle with their winning rosettes at Wolsingham

The Rothbury Wrestling Academy were celebrating after taking FIVE trophies at Wolsingham Show.

Jack Pringle won both the u10 and u12 mixed competitions to add to his growing trophy cabinet while George Younger won the u18, 15 stone and All-Weights contests.

Jack Pringle also won the u10 and u12 bouts at Harbottle Show, with Keith Younger winning the male All-Weights contest.

Ed Younger won the u15 male bout, Jake Potter the u18 male and Ryan Desmier the Novice contest at Harbottle.

Lucy Coulson also had a busy weekend of wrestling, winning the female All-Weights the u15 contests at Harbottle and repeating her feat with the u15 and the All-Weights at Wolsingham.