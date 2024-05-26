Rothbury wrestler places third in World Championship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

George Younger took third spot in the CWWA under-18 World Championship at Northumberland County Show.

The Rothbury Academy wrestler was in top form in the first grass Championship event of the season at Bywell – and even had to beat his brother, Edward, on his way to claiming the under 15s title.

He also took third spot in the men’s all weights competition.

“It was a great day for George with his three placings,” said Academy coach Jason Davidson.

George Younger with his trio of awards

“It was absolutely brilliant to see such a strong Rothbury turnout for such a small club - George, Edward, Jack Pringle, Josh, Maisie, Charlotte, Ella, Lola and Luca all wrestled brilliantly in front of a big crowd.”

Jack Pringle took third place in the under 10s category and Maisie Gaff was second in the under 12s while Edward Younger was fourth in the under 15s.