Rothbury wrestler places third in World Championship
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Rothbury Academy wrestler was in top form in the first grass Championship event of the season at Bywell – and even had to beat his brother, Edward, on his way to claiming the under 15s title.
He also took third spot in the men’s all weights competition.
“It was a great day for George with his three placings,” said Academy coach Jason Davidson.
“It was absolutely brilliant to see such a strong Rothbury turnout for such a small club - George, Edward, Jack Pringle, Josh, Maisie, Charlotte, Ella, Lola and Luca all wrestled brilliantly in front of a big crowd.”
Jack Pringle took third place in the under 10s category and Maisie Gaff was second in the under 12s while Edward Younger was fourth in the under 15s.
The new under-18 World Champion is Myles Stainton. Robbie Pigg was runner-up and Jack Whiteford finished fourth.