Rothbury wrestler places third in World Championship

By Jon TaitContributor
Published 26th May 2024, 17:21 BST
George Younger took third spot in the CWWA under-18 World Championship at Northumberland County Show.

The Rothbury Academy wrestler was in top form in the first grass Championship event of the season at Bywell – and even had to beat his brother, Edward, on his way to claiming the under 15s title.

He also took third spot in the men’s all weights competition.

“It was a great day for George with his three placings,” said Academy coach Jason Davidson.

George Younger with his trio of awards

“It was absolutely brilliant to see such a strong Rothbury turnout for such a small club - George, Edward, Jack Pringle, Josh, Maisie, Charlotte, Ella, Lola and Luca all wrestled brilliantly in front of a big crowd.”

Jack Pringle took third place in the under 10s category and Maisie Gaff was second in the under 12s while Edward Younger was fourth in the under 15s.

The new under-18 World Champion is Myles Stainton. Robbie Pigg was runner-up and Jack Whiteford finished fourth.