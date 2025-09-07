Rothbury stretch unbeaten run

Nick Jarvis-Smith finishes against the Students. Pic by Susan Aynsley.

Nick Jarvis-Smith netted the leveller as Rothbury came from behind to secure a point against Newcastle University A at Armstrong Park in the Northern Alliance First Division.

The Reds have only been beaten once, but with five draws from their opening eight fixtures, they’re currently in tenth spot.

Benedict England was on target for the Students against Tom Macpherson’s side.

Morpeth FC, meanwhile, moved up to fifth thanks to a 2-0 win at Newcastle Benfield reserves with goals from former Hillmen Josh Nelson and James Allan - but their striker Damien Stevens will be out of action for some time after being rushed to hospital in an ambulance after suffering a serious knee injury in their recent cup success at FC United of Newcastle.

Stobswood Welfare are currently down in 14th spot and struggling since their relegation from the Premier Division in the summer.

Stef Townsley’s side were beaten 5-1 at high-flying Sporting Wallsend.

Second Division North Sunderland face another stern test when they take on the Sporting Wallsend side at Seafields in the Northumberland FA Minor Cup this weekend.

Stobswood host Newbiggin Hall Juniors and Morpeth are at Cullercoats in the same competition.

Last season’s semi-finalists Rothbury have a bye and host Willington Quay Saints in Division One.

North Northumberland League leaders Alnmouth United were 2-1 winners at Swarland while Alnwick Percy Rovers came back from behind at half time to beat Rothbury reserves 3-1.

The NNFL sides are also in Minor Cup first round action this weekend with Wooler playing Bedlington United, Swarland at home to Forest Hall, North Sunderland reserves at Newcastle University A, Rothbury Reserves travelling to Cramlington Town Independent, Percy Rovers taking on Killingworth reserves and Alnmouth United playing Gosforth Bohemians reserves.