Rothbury score fifteen in huge Alliance success

Five will make you feel alright: Rothbury's number nine is on the goal trail. Pic by Susan Aynsley

The 'Ellington express' Adam Bains smashed in five times as back-to-back wins moved unbeaten Rothbury up to fifth in the Northern Alliance First Division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds secured their biggest win in a number of years - perhaps one of their largest ever - as they demolished struggling Whitburn & Cleadon 15-1.

Lewis Fairbairn netted a hat-trick and there were doubles for Joe Aynsley, Joe Connor and Paul Dunn, while Nick Jarvis-Smith got the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bains had also netted in a mid-week 3-1 win at Stobswood, with skipper Tom Macpherson curling in a beautiful effort and the impressive Connor scoring the other.

Bains now has an amazing record of 66 goals in 64 appearances for the Armstrong Park outfit.

Joe Fife was also among the goals as he hit a hat-trick in Morpeth’s 7-1 demolition of Hexham at Craik Park.

The yellow and blacks also had Nathan Grant (2), Damien Stevens and Keiran Whitfield on the scoresheet in their second successive big win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stobswood were beaten 3-0 at Wideopen, leaving Stefan Townsley’s side down in 13th position.

Goals from Ross Moore and Rhys Hogg gave North Sunderland three points from their 2-1 success against Newcastle Chemfica in Division Two.

The North Northumberland League kicked off with Alnmouth United securing a 10-1 win at Alnwick Percy Rovers and Longhoughton Rangers A winning 2-1 at Swarland.

The League is made up of eight teams this season, with Lowick, North Sunderland reserves, Rothbury reserves and Wooler being the other sides involved under the umbrella of the Northeast Combination.