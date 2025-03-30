Rothbury number nine back among the goals
The Rothbury striker put away his 20th and 21st goals of the season in the Reds’ 4-1 win over Newcastle Uni in the Northern Alliance First Division.
He had been forced to watch on from the sidelines in recent weeks with his hand in a cast following an unfortunate break.
Andy Murray and James Allan were also on target for the Coquetdalers, who are back at Armstrong Park again this weekend as they take on Bedlington FC.
Morpeth’s Nathan Grant hit a hat-trick in their 5-0 win at North Sunderland in Division Two.
Louie Gourlay headed in a Wes Scott corner at the back post early on to put Morpeth in front and a Charlie Hawkes drive deflected in off team-mate Jamie Carr for the second.
Grant also drove one in from distance, with his other two coming from the penalty spot.
Morpeth will look to confirm their promotion hopes when they host fourth-placed Hexham this weekend while North Sunderland are back at home against Walker Central.
The Fishermen are currently mid-table but can move up with their games in hand.