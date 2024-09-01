Rothbury Mart Wrestling evening a big success

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 1st Sep 2024, 16:03 BST
Jack Brown was the men’s all-weights winner at Rothbury Mart as the Cumberland and Westmorland Wrestling Association announced: “It’s great to see this event back on the wrestling calendar.”

A matted surface in the semi-circular indoor arena of the traditional agricultural venue makes for a unique evening of wresting action, and the field of competitors didn’t disappoint.

Brown beat Jack Ewart in the final to lift the prestigious trophy while he also weighed in to take the trophies in the 15 stones and 13 stone bouts.

It was a family affair in the women’s all-weights final as Rosie Hodgson beat Connie Hodgson to take the silverware. Rosie was also the u18 girls champion.

Rothbury Mart is a unique, well-loved venue in the sport

The boys u18 contest winner was Aaron Younger, the u15s was won by Bobby Ewart. The u12s winner was Ollie Stainton, the u10s Joseph Ackerley and the u8s Eriskay Robertson.

The girls u15 trophy was won by Lucy Coulston.

Andrew Carlile won the 11 stone contest and the ladies 11 stones winner was Lea Quillen.

The competition for places was fierce with Cumbrian, Icelandic and Breton back hold wrestlers all attending the popular event – as well as a man who drove from Scotland to wrestle, but who originally hails from Vancouver.

