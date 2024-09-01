Rothbury Mart Wrestling evening a big success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jack Brown was the men’s all-weights winner at Rothbury Mart as the Cumberland and Westmorland Wrestling Association announced: “It’s great to see this event back on the wrestling calendar.”

A matted surface in the semi-circular indoor arena of the traditional agricultural venue makes for a unique evening of wresting action, and the field of competitors didn’t disappoint.

Brown beat Jack Ewart in the final to lift the prestigious trophy while he also weighed in to take the trophies in the 15 stones and 13 stone bouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a family affair in the women’s all-weights final as Rosie Hodgson beat Connie Hodgson to take the silverware. Rosie was also the u18 girls champion.

Rothbury Mart is a unique, well-loved venue in the sport

The boys u18 contest winner was Aaron Younger, the u15s was won by Bobby Ewart. The u12s winner was Ollie Stainton, the u10s Joseph Ackerley and the u8s Eriskay Robertson.

The girls u15 trophy was won by Lucy Coulston.

Andrew Carlile won the 11 stone contest and the ladies 11 stones winner was Lea Quillen.

The competition for places was fierce with Cumbrian, Icelandic and Breton back hold wrestlers all attending the popular event – as well as a man who drove from Scotland to wrestle, but who originally hails from Vancouver.