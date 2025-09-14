Rothbury in narrow loss while others suffer Minor Cup K.O.

The Rothbury side coming out of the changing rooms for their clash with Willington Quay. Picture by Susan Aynsley.

Second-placed Willington Quay Saints pulled off a narrow 1-0 victory at Rothbury in Division One of the Northern Alliance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robbie Shaw raced onto a lobbed through ball and brought it down to finish and win it in the 39th minute.

“It was a tight game and one that could have went either way. We missed a couple of excellent chances which we’d normally finish and they’ve took their goal very well,” said player manager Tom Macpherson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve started alright without really setting the world on fire, so far we’ve drawn too many games but I can’t fault the lads for effort.”

“We’ve had a lot of games in a small timeframe so as a result we’ve been unfortunate to pick up a few injuries to key players, now that the midweekers have finished the availability might settle down.”

Both Morpeth and North Sunderland went out of the Northumberland FA Minor Cup.

Morpeth were surprisingly beaten 3-2 at North East Combination Division One leaders Cullercoats while the Fishermen went down 4-2 at home to Alliance First Division outfit Sporting Wallsend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stobswood Welfare advanced in the competition after a walkover against Newbiggin Hall Juniors.

The North Northumberland League’s Swarland drew 0-0 with Forest Hall of the Alliance Second Division and Alnmouth United drew 1-1 with Gosforth Bohemians Reserves of the same division. However, both were knocked out in penalty shoot-outs.

Rothbury Reserves went out after a heavy 13-1 defeat at Cramlington Town Independent and Lowick United were beaten 5-1 at Ellington while Wooler, North Sunderland Reserves and Alnwick Percy Rovers disappointingly exited the competition to walkovers.

The Alliance sides are in Cup action again this weekend with Morpeth hosting Willington Quay Saints, Rothbury taking on Sporting Wallsend at Armstrong Park and Stobswood at Wallsend Boys Club in the Combination Cup.

North Sunderland play Blyth Town Reserves at Seafields in the Amateur Cup.