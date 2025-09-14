Rothbury in narrow loss while others suffer Minor Cup K.O.
Robbie Shaw raced onto a lobbed through ball and brought it down to finish and win it in the 39th minute.
“It was a tight game and one that could have went either way. We missed a couple of excellent chances which we’d normally finish and they’ve took their goal very well,” said player manager Tom Macpherson.
“We’ve started alright without really setting the world on fire, so far we’ve drawn too many games but I can’t fault the lads for effort.”
“We’ve had a lot of games in a small timeframe so as a result we’ve been unfortunate to pick up a few injuries to key players, now that the midweekers have finished the availability might settle down.”
Both Morpeth and North Sunderland went out of the Northumberland FA Minor Cup.
Morpeth were surprisingly beaten 3-2 at North East Combination Division One leaders Cullercoats while the Fishermen went down 4-2 at home to Alliance First Division outfit Sporting Wallsend.
Stobswood Welfare advanced in the competition after a walkover against Newbiggin Hall Juniors.
The North Northumberland League’s Swarland drew 0-0 with Forest Hall of the Alliance Second Division and Alnmouth United drew 1-1 with Gosforth Bohemians Reserves of the same division. However, both were knocked out in penalty shoot-outs.
Rothbury Reserves went out after a heavy 13-1 defeat at Cramlington Town Independent and Lowick United were beaten 5-1 at Ellington while Wooler, North Sunderland Reserves and Alnwick Percy Rovers disappointingly exited the competition to walkovers.
The Alliance sides are in Cup action again this weekend with Morpeth hosting Willington Quay Saints, Rothbury taking on Sporting Wallsend at Armstrong Park and Stobswood at Wallsend Boys Club in the Combination Cup.
North Sunderland play Blyth Town Reserves at Seafields in the Amateur Cup.