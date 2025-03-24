Rothbury get back to winning ways
The Reds bossed the game in front of a crowd of 35 and went ahead through Greg Woodburn right on half time.
Paul Dunn powered in a header for the second and Andy Murray struck twice more for the Northern Alliance Division One side.
In Division Two, Morpeth were 4-0 winners over third-placed Cramlington Town Independent with Nathan Grant netting a hat-trick.
A Morpeth official praised Grant’s ‘fantastic performance’ and described it as an: “All-action centre-forward display with pace and power.”
Liam Clavering was also on target, and produced two assists.
“The lads were outstanding across the field, limiting Cramlington to few chances,” continued the club official.
North Sunderland 4-1 winners at Gosforth Bohemians Reserves. Kyle Jeffrey, Jack Grisdale, Rhys Hogg and Luke Strangeways were on the scoresheet, with Tom Allan producing a man of the match display.
Morpeth meet North Sunderland at Seafields on Saturday in what should be an entertaining and eagerly-anticipated derby fixture.