Rothbury get back to winning ways

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 24th Mar 2025, 09:30 BST
Rothbury beat basement side Forest Hall 4-0 and are back at Armstrong Park this Saturday when they host Newcastle University A.

The Reds bossed the game in front of a crowd of 35 and went ahead through Greg Woodburn right on half time.

Paul Dunn powered in a header for the second and Andy Murray struck twice more for the Northern Alliance Division One side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Division Two, Morpeth were 4-0 winners over third-placed Cramlington Town Independent with Nathan Grant netting a hat-trick.

Andy Murray's double helped the Reds to a convincing three pointsplaceholder image
Andy Murray's double helped the Reds to a convincing three points

A Morpeth official praised Grant’s ‘fantastic performance’ and described it as an: “All-action centre-forward display with pace and power.”

Liam Clavering was also on target, and produced two assists.

“The lads were outstanding across the field, limiting Cramlington to few chances,” continued the club official.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North Sunderland 4-1 winners at Gosforth Bohemians Reserves. Kyle Jeffrey, Jack Grisdale, Rhys Hogg and Luke Strangeways were on the scoresheet, with Tom Allan producing a man of the match display.

Morpeth meet North Sunderland at Seafields on Saturday in what should be an entertaining and eagerly-anticipated derby fixture.

Related topics:Morpeth
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice