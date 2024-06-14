Rothbury development side joins NNFL
It’s the first time in a number of years that the club has been in a position to field two senior sides, and first-team player/manager Tom Macpherson hopes it will provide more playing opportunities for locals to progress.
The Rothbury reserve side that operated throughout the 1990s was folded in 2001 during the foot and mouth outbreak that hit Northumberland and although it was resurrected for a spell, this is the first time since the Hillmen went up into the Alliance that they have had a development set up in place.
Popular former Reds midfielder Graham Foggon will manage the side, assisted by Alex Makin and Ben Lamb.
“The aim of the second team is two-fold really - the main one being giving young lads a chance to experience senior football from 16, offering a pathway to the first team,” said Macpherson.
“Secondly, its aim is to increase participation within the Coquet Valley for lads of all ages.”
Rothbury’s place in Division One of the Northern Alliance was confirmed with the constitution of the League confirmed for next season. North Sunderland and Amble remain in Division Two.
