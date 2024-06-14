Rothbury development side joins NNFL

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rothbury Football Club have entered a second team in the North Northumberland League for season 2024/25.

It’s the first time in a number of years that the club has been in a position to field two senior sides, and first-team player/manager Tom Macpherson hopes it will provide more playing opportunities for locals to progress.

The Rothbury reserve side that operated throughout the 1990s was folded in 2001 during the foot and mouth outbreak that hit Northumberland and although it was resurrected for a spell, this is the first time since the Hillmen went up into the Alliance that they have had a development set up in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Popular former Reds midfielder Graham Foggon will manage the side, assisted by Alex Makin and Ben Lamb.

Rothbury player/manager Tom Macpherson says second side will increase participation

“The aim of the second team is two-fold really - the main one being giving young lads a chance to experience senior football from 16, offering a pathway to the first team,” said Macpherson.

“Secondly, its aim is to increase participation within the Coquet Valley for lads of all ages.”