Rothbury changing room still positive ahead of crunch clash, insists skipper

Rothbury skipper Kyle Smith says the Reds won’t throw in the towel on their dream of reaching the Northern Alliance Premier Division.

By Jon TaitContributor
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:47 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 09:47 BST
Rothbury captain Kyle Smith in action during the Reds' 3-2 win at Seaton Burn.Rothbury captain Kyle Smith in action during the Reds' 3-2 win at Seaton Burn.
Rothbury captain Kyle Smith in action during the Reds' 3-2 win at Seaton Burn.

The Hillmen face a difficult trip to second-placed West Moor & Jesmond on Saturday against one of the in-form teams and promotion favourites.

Jesmond are just three points ahead of the fifth-placed Coquetdalers and a win would put them right back in contention as it hots up at the top with any one of six in the chasing pack behind leaders Stobswood Welfare battling it out.

“I’d say the chances of promotion have certainly dropped after recent weeks but we remain positive and can only go out and try and win our remaining games and hope other teams drop points,” said Smith.

“I always look forward to the bigger games - I think the whole squad does as we all play better for some reason. The visit to West Moor should be a good game and obviously we will be hoping to get three crucial points.”

“Anyone could still get promoted as there have been some bizarre results recently. The changing room is still in good spirit, we’ve really assembled a great group of lads together who not only enjoy each other’s presence on the pitch but off it too and the craic is very good,” continued the combative midfielder.

“I’m hoping we can keep this squad together going into next season and really push on and show teams around us what Rothbury are capable of doing.”

The Hillmen were 3-2 winners at relegation-threatened Seaton Burn as they put a run of three successive defeats behind them.

Despite going behind to a Cameron McIlduff strike, Nick Jarvis-Smith drew Rothbury level five minutes before the break and second half goals from Paul Dunn and an Evan Dunn penalty sealed the points. Paul Stoneman grabbed a late second for the hosts.

Rothbury player manager Tom Macpherson is under no illusions as to the size of the task facing his side with eight games to go

“We are looking to build some momentum again after our win over Seaton Burn. West Moor are one of the strongest teams in the league so it’ll be a tough task but I have full confidence in our group of lads,” he said.

“We have made promotion a little more difficult with a run of three defeats, and all the teams around us picking up points, but we can only win as many games as possible and see where we are. Playing in the Premier Division would be great for the club and the players but we will cross that bridge if needed.”