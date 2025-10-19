Rothbury celebrate historic season with Alncom shirt deal
The broadband company has provided the Reds with two sets of strips and a roadside sign with player manager Tom Macpherson hailing their support as ‘fantastic.’
The Northern Alliance First Division derby clash at Armstrong Park ended honours even at 2-2.
Sean Anderson shot Stobswood ahead following a defensive mistake but Joe Connor tucked away the leveller around ten minutes later.
The visitors regained the lead in an end-to-end second half when Robson Scott was on target but the Reds levelled again with just five minutes to go as Adam Bains headed home.
“A point was probably a fair result,” said Macpherson.
“Alncom have kindly agreed to sponsor both home and away kits this season. The strips were bought from north-east based provider Spirit, who kindly made a donation to Mind as part of the purchase - hopefully helping to raise awareness about mental health.”