Rothbury celebrate historic season with Alncom shirt deal

Rothbury FC in their new strips provided by Alncom. Picture by Susan Aynsley.

Rothbury are celebrating their 150th anniversary in 2026 and took to the field against Stobswood in new kits sponsored by local business Alncom to celebrate the milestone.

The broadband company has provided the Reds with two sets of strips and a roadside sign with player manager Tom Macpherson hailing their support as ‘fantastic.’

The Northern Alliance First Division derby clash at Armstrong Park ended honours even at 2-2.

Sean Anderson shot Stobswood ahead following a defensive mistake but Joe Connor tucked away the leveller around ten minutes later.

The visitors regained the lead in an end-to-end second half when Robson Scott was on target but the Reds levelled again with just five minutes to go as Adam Bains headed home.

“A point was probably a fair result,” said Macpherson.

“Alncom have kindly agreed to sponsor both home and away kits this season. The strips were bought from north-east based provider Spirit, who kindly made a donation to Mind as part of the purchase - hopefully helping to raise awareness about mental health.”