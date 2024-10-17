Rothbury captain Kyle Smith celebrates his return from injury nightmare with a goal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rothbury skipper Kyle Smith’s second half leveller saw the Reds take a point at Newcastle Uni A.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The battling midfielder struck on the hour to cancel out Ben England’s early opener for the Students.

Smith has spent a long time sidelined through injury and admitted he worried that he might not get back on the pitch at one point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m so glad to be back playing regular football - especially after snapping my ACL I really didn’t think I’d go back or be able to play again,” he said.

Smith has spent a long time out on the treatment table but is back with a bang. Pic Susan Aynsley.

“But with the help of the club, and doing physio, I’m pleased to be back fit and playing every week again. I’ve always hated watching, because I just want to play and help the lads so it was a hard time to go through. I was out for just under a year which was brutal.”

“After the game I was frustrated because I feel we did enough in the second half to get all three, but a point away from home against a good, fit and quick footballing side may be a very good point come end of the season,” said Smith.

Morpeth’s experienced former Northern League striker Damien Stevens slammed in five times in an emphatic 8-0 success at Newcastle Chemfica Amateurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louie Gourlay stuck away a penalty with Konor Purvis and Liam Clavering adding the others as Morpeth maintained second spot.

Ross Donnelly’s attack-minded young side have netted 46 times in their opening 11 games.

The boss said: “Obviously, Damo has been a brilliant signing for the club and the youthful energy around him complements him perfectly.”

“We are playing some great attacking football and creating loads of chances from a young hard working dynamic midfield.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Sunderland’s Jack Grisdale put away a double in the Fisherman’s 5-1 success at FC United of Newcastle, with boss Alan Macfarlane feeling they could have had a couple more from a ‘really good performance.’

Kyle Jeffrey, Owen Robson and Eithan Balmbra were also on the scoresheet as the black and whites stunned their fourth-placed hosts.

“Man of the match Jack Grisdale scored the pick of the goals with a 20-yard volley to make it 2-1, then a 25-yard screamer in off the bar to make it 4-1,” said Macfarlane.

“We’ve had some great performances from James Wright in central defence, who is having a fantastic season after stepping up from the reserves in the summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a big three points for us and with three or four players returning from long term injuries we should be pushing up the League now with the players we have in the squad.”

Rothbury go to Forest Hall in the George Dobbins League Cup on Saturday while North Sunderland play Walker Central in the Bill Gardner Cup. Morpeth host Hazlerigg Victory in the same competition on Friday night.