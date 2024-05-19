Rothbury Bowling Big Weekend
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rothbury Bowls Club are hosting a Bowls Big Weekend this Sunday (26th May).
Rothbury Bowls Club are hosting a Bowls Big Weekend this Sunday (26th May).
The event takes place between 2-4pm at the Bowling Green and the club are hoping to get as many members down as possible to show potential new members how the club operates.
Rothbury sit in fourth spot in the Bowls Northumberland Clegg League Division One with 35 points.
The Coquetdalers had 35 points ahead of their game at second-bottom Gosforth last night (22nd May) following their promotion as Division Two champions.
They also compete in the North Northumberland Bowls League.