Rothbury Bowling Big Weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rothbury Bowls Club are hosting a Bowls Big Weekend this Sunday (26th May).

Rothbury Bowls Club are hosting a Bowls Big Weekend this Sunday (26th May).

The event takes place between 2-4pm at the Bowling Green and the club are hoping to get as many members down as possible to show potential new members how the club operates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rothbury sit in fourth spot in the Bowls Northumberland Clegg League Division One with 35 points.

Rothbury Bowls Big Weekend

The Coquetdalers had 35 points ahead of their game at second-bottom Gosforth last night (22nd May) following their promotion as Division Two champions.