Rothbury boss dreams of major success in Minor Cup

The likes of Pinder Fairgrieve, Norman Nichol and Tommy Ballantyne were in the Rothbury side when they embarked on a couple of decent Minor and NFA Amateur Cup runs in the 1930s.

Alan Arkle, Nick Gutherson and Rex Ballantyne were in the team that reached the last eight in the 1970s, while players such as Mark Bruce, new reserve side manager Graham Foggon and Stuart Mackenzie got to the quarter finals in the 1990s.

Club legends all. But the Coquetdale side are yet to go any further.

Tom Macpherson’s Reds have been competing at the higher level in the NFA Benevolent Bowl over the past couple of seasons but are back in the county’s biggest competition in terms of entrants this term.

Rothbury player/manager Tom Macpherson will watch the Reserves in action this weekend

With no national cups to distract them, the county cups are the big one for sides in the Northern Alliance and the lower local Leagues – and the Hillmen will want to make an impact and maybe write their names into the club history books.

The Reds have been handed a bye into round two and have a free weekend on the back of an impressive 2-2 draw at unbeaten third-placed Willington Quay Saints that saw Adam Bains and Bobby Stone on target.

“We were pleased with the point, especially after being two goals down against a very strong side this season,” said Macpherson.

“It was probably another case of what could have been - we missed 2/3 glorious chances at 0-0 but, overall, a point on the road is decent. We’ve had a tough August, playing nearly all of the sides we expect to challenge at the end of the season. I set the lads a target of 2 points per game and that’s exactly what we got so a par score, and hopefully we can kick on from here.”

The Reds have regularly made the fourth round under Macpherson and he’ll be casting an eye over proceedings at Armstrong Park this weekend.

“The Minor Cup is the one we all want to win at our level, both the first team and the reserves will be going all out for it. It’s a tricky competition because you have so many unknowns. We will all be cheering on the reserves this Saturday, hoping for a good result.”