Rothbury advance in Minor Cup

Rothbury in action at the KD Stadium. Photo by Liam Parker.

Rothbury player manager Tom Macpherson said playing under the floodlights at Scotswood gave his side a lift as they advanced in the Northumberland FA Minor Cup.

The Reds were 4-1 winners at Newcastle Blue Star u18s last Friday night and he was delighted to progress in the county competition.

Rothbury were beaten semi-finalists last season, the furthest the club has gone in their long history.

“It was great result as they were very tidy and beat us in pre-season fairly comfortably,” said Macpherson.

“We loved playing at their ground - the facilities are brilliant and under the lights always gives you an extra boost.”

Adam Bains netted a hat-trick and Joe Connor got the other as the Coquetdalers went into round three.

“We were excellent throughout,” continued the boss.

“We knew it was going to be tricky after they beat us 3-1 at home in pre-season and played us off the park. So, we went with a different game plan where we looked to catch them on the break and it worked well. Obviously, Bainsy stands out for his hat-trick but Sam was excellent at the back and the midfield three (Kyle, Evan and Saul) also never stopped working.”

“We’ve made it clear we want to go as far as possible in the Minor Cup; last year gave us a taste for it and going out on penalties was tough but with the added quality in our squad this year I’m hoping we can go one more.”