Rockcliffe Bowling and Tennis Club celebrates

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rockcliffe bowling and tennis club are proud to announce their Centenary year, the club was founded in 1925 and is situated on The Promenade, between Cullercoats and Whitley Bay.

The club is busy organising events for the summer ahead, they are holding a 'Fun Day' on August 25, inviting the surrounding community to join them in celebration of 100 years by coming along to a BBQ, live music, games and street entertainment.

Funds are currently being raised and a donation of £150 was kindly given by Rob Taylor of W.S.Harrison of Whitley Lodge.