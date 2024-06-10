Rock bowler Harry Parkinson takes eight wickets in win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If a certain drinks company did bowlers, then Harry Parkinson would be right up there after what captain Paul Roberts described as ‘probably the best spell of bowling ever seen at Rock by one of our own players’.

Parkinson had Morpeth 2nds stumped with an amazing display that saw him take eight wickets for just 12 runs in Division Four of the Northumberland & Tyneside League.

The sensational spell in just five and a half overs saw Parkinson clean bowl Callum Urwin, Matthew Dodds, Harvey Hildreth, Paul Pimblott, Harry Shepherd and B. Gibson. Euan Gibson and Freddie Raimes were caught off his bowling as Morpeth crashed to 46 all out by the twelfth over.

The figures were Parkinson’s best since 2017 when he took 5-0 in an under 13s match for Alnwick.

Harry Parkinson decimated the Morpeth batting. Picture: Keith Hamblin

He has also bowled 5-18, 5-31 and 5-35 in the past for Rock and Warenford – but he’s never tumbled the timbers at such a rate before.

Team-mates Henry Ferry and Joe Ferry were 1-21 and 1-13 respectively.

Rock had slammed 162 all out in the thirtieth over with Dylan Simpson notching his half century for 53 and skipper Roberts knocking 30.

Warenford won by nine wickets at Bomarsund 2nds in Division Five North.

Ryan Waterhouse will have been happy with his own bowling figures of 4-29 – including the important wicket of Derek Raffle on 57 – as Warenford got their hosts all out for 148.

Skipper Kevin Nelson then stood at the crease and powered to 71 not out with six 4s and a 6.