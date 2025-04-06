Rob Woods to continue as Alnwick cricket seconds skipper

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rob Woods will stay on as second eleven Captain at Alnwick for the 2025 season.

Woods is one of the longest serving players at Alnwick, with the seconds looking to build on their ninth-placed finish in Division Five (North) last season, with the skipper instrumental in that.

“I’m very excited to get the 2025 season going. There were so many positives to take from last season and I hope we can build upon those this year. We have a good squad, with the junior players all being a year older, so I’m hoping for a good season competing at the right end of the table,” said Woods.

Neil Newcombe and Michael Kirkup will also remain in their Vice-Captain roles.

The new season gets underway on the 19th April

The 2XI campaign starts on the 19th April at home to Embleton, while the Alnwick first eleven go to Ponteland in Division One on the same day.

Alnmouth & Lesbury host Annfield Plain to open their season and Morpeth travel to Stocksfield, while Warkworth are at home to Bedlington in Division Two.