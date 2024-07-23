Rising rugby star secures prestigious scholarship at American college

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

REGIONAL rugby star Harry Ryder, whose passion for the sport saw him play for three top teams during peak seasons, has secured a prestigious rugby scholarship at Siena College in the USA.The 18 year old accepted a place at the New York-based college, renowned for its competitive sports teams, after demonstrating his skills with the Newcastle Falcons Academy, Morpeth Rugby Club and the first XV at Dame Allan’s Schools.

Harry, who grew up in Northumberland before moving to Gosforth two years ago, has balanced his heavy commitment to the sport while taking A Levels in Business, Psychology and PE at Fenham-based independent school, Dame Allan’s.

"I’m thrilled to be joining Siena College and continuing my rugby journey in the USA,” said the Year 13 student. “The support from my family, coaches at Dame Allan's and my peers has been incredible.”

Harry's rugby career began at the age of six when he joined Morpeth Rugby Club. Over the years that followed, he developed his skills and love for the game, playing county, club and school rugby, representing the first XV at Dame Allan’s from Years 11 to 13.

Harry Ryder has secured a prestigious rugby scholarship at Siena College in the USA.

His prowess on the field did not go unnoticed, earning him a place in the regional player development program in 2019 and a trial for the Newcastle Falcons Academy in 2020. Harry successfully joined the Academy, where he honed his talents for four years on its development pathway.

During peak rugby seasons, Harry balanced his studies with playing for three teams. His demanding schedule prompted him to leave Morpeth in 2022 after a decade of commitment to the club, while continuing to train four times a week and play at weekends for both the Newcastle Falcons and school.

Adam Hay, Head of Rugby at Dame Allan's Schools, praised Harry's dedication. He said: "Harry has been an exceptional player and leader. His commitment to the sport and his team has been inspiring. We are proud of his achievements and excited to see him excel at Siena College.”

Rugby is one of the fastest growing college sports in America. With the support of Dame Allan’s School and Elite Rugby Scholars, a US college rugby consultancy service, Harry compiled a highlights reel that garnered attention from coaches across America. He said he chose Siena College for its ‘resources, ambition and strong rugby program’.

“I really liked Siena’s set up; they play in Division 1, with a successful track record in national playoffs and 7s competitions, so it really appealed to me,” he said.

The US university structure involves completing 'minors' in the first two years and 'majors' in the latter two years. Harry is considering majors in sports, business, nutrition or a combination of these fields.

Will Scott, Principal at Dame Allan’s Schools, said: “Harry's transformation from a young rugby enthusiast to a promising athlete heading to the US is a testament to his dedication and passion.

