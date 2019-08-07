Revealed! The top 40 Premier League net spenders in the top tier since 1992 - featuring Liverpool, Leeds United, Manchester City & more

There's been some fairly hefty transfer fees flying around this summer, with Harry Maguire's mega £80m move to Manchester United the latest in a flurry of high profile deals in the English top tier.

Here's the 40 highest net spends tracked from the inception of the Premier League back in 1992, ranked from lowest to highest, with figures partly provided by the consistently excellent Price of Football...

Most expensive signing: Matteo Sereni from Sampdoria - 5.6m
Most expensive signing: Greg Halford from Oxford United - 2.5m
Most expensive signing: Gilles de Bilde from PSV - 3m
Most expensive signing: Jason Euell from Wimbledon- 4.75m
Most expensive signing: Robbie Earnshaw from Norwich City- 3.5m
Most expensive signing: Christopher Samba from Anzhi Makhachkala - 12.5m
Most expensive signing: Emile Heskey from Birmingham City - 5.5m
Most expensive signing: Oli McBurnie from Swansea City - 17m
Most expensive signing: David Dunn from Blackburn Rovers - 5.5m
Most expensive signing: Ryan Mason from Spurs - 13m
Most expensive signing: Ben Gibson from Middlesbrough - 15m
Most expensive signing: Ricky van Wolfswinkel from Sporting CP - 8.5m
Most expensive signing: Johan Elmander - 8.2m
Most expensive signing: Rio Ferdinand from West Ham United - 18m
Most expensive signing: Andre Ayew from West Ham United - 18m
Most expensive signing: Terence Kongolo from Monaco - 17.5m
Most expensive signing: Salomon Rondon from Zenit - 12m
Most expensive signing: Andy Cole from Manchester United - 8m
Most expensive signing: Gary Medel from Sevilla - 11m
Most expensive signing: Neal Maupay from Brighton - 20m

Most expensive signing: Alfonso Alves from Heerenveen - 12.5m
Most expensive signing: Andre Gray from Burnley - 18.5m
Most expensive signing: Jannick Vestergaard from Borussia Monchengladbach 22m
Most expensive signing: Jefferson Lerma - 25m
Most expensive signing: Raul Jiminez from Benfica - 30m
Most expensive signing: Christian Benteke from Liverpool - 27m
Most expensive signing: Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon - 56.5m
Most expensive signing: Gianelli Imbula from Porto- 18.3m
Most expensive signing: Youri Tielemans from Monaco - 40m
Most expensive signing: Andr-frank Zambo Anguissa from Marseille - 30m
Most expensive signing: Didier Ndong from Lorient - 13.6m
Most expensive signing: Sebastien Haller from Frankfurt - 45m
Most expensive signing: Joelinton from Hoffenheim - 40m
Most expensive signing: Wesley Moraes from Club Brugge - 22m
Most expensive signing: Richarlison from Watford - 50m
Most expensive signing: Pepe from Lille - 72m
Most expensive signing:Virgil van Dijk from Southampton - 75m
Most expensive signing: Paul Pogba from Juventus - 89.3m
Most expensive signing: Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao - 71m
Most expensive signing: Rodri from Atletico Madrid - 62.5m