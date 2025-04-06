Reds striker gunning for top spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adam Bains is keen to top the Northern Alliance First Division scoring charts for a second successive season.

The dangerous Rothbury hit-man is currently third in the table with 21 goals, trailing Killingworth’s Connor Shaw on 24 and Wallsend Boys Club’s Desmond Igho on 28.

But the Reds still have six games to play in the run in after leapfrogging Bedlington up into seventh spot – just three behind Heaton Stannington A in third as it remains tight at the top of the table.

James Allan finished off a superb team move by putting away an Andy Murray cross in the

Rothbury in action v Bedlington Picture by Susan Aynsley

Bedlington levelled in the 22nd minute as Evan Reed side-footed home a cut back, but Rothbury won it in the 68th minute when Nick Jarvis-Smith cooly finished off another assist from Murray.

“It was a good win - Bedlington always give us a good game, they are very dangerous in the forward areas but we managed their threat well and Andy Murray in particular caused them all sorts of problems,” said player-manager Tom Macpherson after.

“We have restored some of our early season form, possibly too late but we’ve challenged the lads to go and get 51 points between now and the end of the season - I think that might be enough for top 3 / 4 finish which would be a good return,” he continued.

“Bainsy also has a goal of being top goalscorer again so I’m looking forward to his performances in the coming weeks.”

In Division Two, North Sunderland were 5-1 winners over Walker Central. Dan Troghton opened for the visitors but a double from Jack Grisdale and further strikes from Robbie Swordy, his brother Jayden Swordy, and William Patterson capped a great success.

Morpeth went down 4-1 at home to third-placed Hexham, despite taking the lead through Nathan Grant. Goals from McIntyre, Clarke, Ballentyne and Struthers turned things around for the Tynedalers.

Rothbury go to Heaton Stannington A on Saturday while North Sunderland were at Blyth Rangers on Wednesday night.

Morpeth complete their fixtures when they take on leaders Whitley Bay Sporting Club on Saturday 19th April.