Reds on the road to league leaders
The Coquetdalers were leapfrogged by NFA Minor Cup semi-final opponents Hazlerigg Victory after a Saturday of inaction saw them drop into eighth spot.
The two sides meet in the last four fixture at Hazlerigg Welfare in two weeks’ time.
Wallsend Boys Club u23 take on AFC Newbiggin Reserves in the other tie.
North Sunderland will try and play their Bill Gardner Cup quarter final fixture against Newcastle Chemfica again this weekend after it was postponed last Saturday.
The Fishermen’s Seafield Park was waterlogged and Alan Macfarlane’s team will look to advance and join AFC Newbiggin Reserves, Heddon United and Newcastle University A in the last four.
Morpeth’s promotion push from the Second Division can continue when they take on Ellington.
Ross Donnelly’s second-placed yellow and blacks are three points ahead of third-placed Hexham and four ahead of fourth-placed FC united of Newcastle.