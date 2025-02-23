Reds in County Cup semi-finals this weekend

Rothbury are just 90 minutes from achieving legendary status.

The Coquetdalers have already written themselves into the history books as they go to Hazlerigg Victory on Saturday in the semi-finals of the NFA Minor Cup for the first time.

Player manager Tom Macpherson wants the side to give it their all to go one step further and reach the final of the biggest local competition.

But their hosts, who sit just one point and one place above them in the Northern Alliance Division One table, know what it takes to get a crack at the silverware after being beaten finalists in 2015 – then going back and winning the trophy two years later.

Rothbury scoring the opener in their Minor Cup quarter final win over New Hartley by Susan Aynsley

They had a Rothbury lad in their ranks then, with Gavin Dick collecting a medal.

The talented midfielder has enjoyed spells around the Northern League as well as pulling on the shirt of both sides – but he won’t make it as a player or spectator as he has a fixture for current team West Allotment Celtic.

“It will be a very tight game, I think - both teams have some really good youngsters surrounded by experienced heads, and I think the first goal will be massive,” he said.

“It’s a huge game for both clubs, as the ‘Rigg have a bit of a love affair with the Minor Cup and would love to win it again. Rothbury will no doubt be desperate to be the first group to win it for them also.”

The Reds went down 4-0 at leaders Hebburn Town reserves, while Morpeth were 3-0 winners over Ellington in Division Two.

The goals were netted by Liam Clavering, Charlie Hawkes and David Pringle under the Craik Park floodlights in a game that generated a great atmosphere last Friday night.

They will continue their promotion push when they host third-bottom Benton this weekend.

Ross Donnelly’s side remain six points clear of Hexham in second spot with 14 wins and 2 draws from their 20 fixtures so far, and the 83 goals they’ve scored is testament to their attacking football.

North Sunderland will try and play their Bill Gardner Cup tie against Newcastle Chemfica again this weekend after it fell foul of the weather for a second time last Saturday with the Seafields pitch still waterlogged.