Reds host Hazlerigg in fixture alteration

Reds player-manger Tom Macpherson and Secretary-groundsman put in lots of graft at Rothbury FC

Rothbury boss Tom Macpherson says his side face a tough proposition as they host Hazlerigg in a fixture change this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third-placed Reds had been scheduled to play Winlaton Community, but their postponed Cup tie from last weekend now takes precedence and there has been a reshuffle.

“It will be a tough game as they are in great form recently,” said the player-manager, whose game against Wallsend Boys Club was beaten by the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he is hopeful that the fixture will get the go ahead after the hard work put in by Dan Herron in maintaining the Armstrong Park surface.

“The pitch is in brilliant condition given the time of year, and Dan is doing a great job with the added work of two teams. The snow is all melted so we’re just hoping for a dry week,” he said, with the Hillmen just four points behind leaders Hebburn Town Reserves in Northern Alliance Division One.

“The first half of the season has had some huge positives, sitting in third and still a lot of home games to come. I’m hoping we can kick on as last time out was probably our best performance of the season so far,” said the popular player-manager.

Damien Stevens tops the Second Division scoring charts with 13 goals and the Morpeth number nine will be looking to add to that tally when the second-placed yellow and blacks go to bottom-of-the-table Blyth Rangers on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Sunderland will try again with their Amateur Cup tie at Hexham after it was off last weekend, the Northern Alliance fixture list being badly affected by Storm Bert with only a handful of games getting the go ahead.