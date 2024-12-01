Reds handed Cup reprieve
The Reds have been handed a lifeline following their penalty shoot-out defeat at Newcastle University last month as the Students fielded ineligible players.
It’s not the first time that Rothbury have been on the receiving end of sides playing players that they shouldn’t have in recent seasons, and they will now take on New Hartley u18s at Armstrong Park in the last eight of the county competition.
Ironically, the Reds host Newcastle University A in the Northern Alliance First Division this weekend, looking to bounce back after Dylan Adams scored but a double from Hazlerigg Victory’s Jamie Dean consigned them to defeat.
The result saw the Hillmen drop to fifth.
Morpeth striker Damien Stevens hit a hat-trick as they slammed in ten at Blyth Rangers.
He was joined on the scoresheet by Liam Clavering, Tom Rolt and Owen Fairgrieve, who all bagged doubles, with Andrew Allan getting the other.
Morpeth remain in second spot in the Northern Alliance Second Division and host Blyth Town Reserves this Saturday.
North Sunderland are also at home to Ellington.
The Fishermen went into the semi-finals of the Amateur Cup following a 4-1 success at Hexham.
Man of the match James Swordy netted twice with Kyle Jeffrey and Eithan Balmbra getting the others.
Alnmouth booked themselves a spot in the final of the North Northumberland League’s Anderson Cup with a 2-0 success at Wooler.
They will face Swarland, who were 4-3 winners over Rothbury Reserves.