Red's cup clash postponed again

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 5th Jan 2025, 12:42 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 08:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Rothbury’s Northern Alliance League Cup tie at FC United of Newcastle was put on ice for a third time.

The Reds did, however, get a workout with a hastily arranged game instead of a training session as they haven’t played since the end of November.

“We played a friendly with the reserves against Stobswood reserves,” said player manager Tom Macpherson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We won 3-0 and managed to get some good minutes in the legs.”

Rothbury will try again for the fourth time on SaturdayRothbury will try again for the fourth time on Saturday
Rothbury will try again for the fourth time on Saturday

Rothbury were due to travel to Division One leaders Hebburn Town reserves on Saturday but the Cup tie will once again take precedence and the multiple call-offs are proving frustrating for the side, who are now in sixth spot.

“I’m not sure what happens, my understanding is it’s still at FC United but if their pitch is unavailable and ours is it gets reversed,” said Macpherson.

“It’s unfortunate to have such a long break, but we had a good run of games until December so hopefully the backlog isn’t too bad. Our goal all season has been to compete for a top three place and then try to get as far in the Minor Cup as possible.”

Related topics:REDNewcastleHebburn Town
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice