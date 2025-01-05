Red's cup clash postponed again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rothbury’s Northern Alliance League Cup tie at FC United of Newcastle was put on ice for a third time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds did, however, get a workout with a hastily arranged game instead of a training session as they haven’t played since the end of November.

“We played a friendly with the reserves against Stobswood reserves,” said player manager Tom Macpherson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We won 3-0 and managed to get some good minutes in the legs.”

Rothbury will try again for the fourth time on Saturday

Rothbury were due to travel to Division One leaders Hebburn Town reserves on Saturday but the Cup tie will once again take precedence and the multiple call-offs are proving frustrating for the side, who are now in sixth spot.

“I’m not sure what happens, my understanding is it’s still at FC United but if their pitch is unavailable and ours is it gets reversed,” said Macpherson.

“It’s unfortunate to have such a long break, but we had a good run of games until December so hopefully the backlog isn’t too bad. Our goal all season has been to compete for a top three place and then try to get as far in the Minor Cup as possible.”