Red's cup clash postponed again
The Reds did, however, get a workout with a hastily arranged game instead of a training session as they haven’t played since the end of November.
“We played a friendly with the reserves against Stobswood reserves,” said player manager Tom Macpherson.
“We won 3-0 and managed to get some good minutes in the legs.”
Rothbury were due to travel to Division One leaders Hebburn Town reserves on Saturday but the Cup tie will once again take precedence and the multiple call-offs are proving frustrating for the side, who are now in sixth spot.
“I’m not sure what happens, my understanding is it’s still at FC United but if their pitch is unavailable and ours is it gets reversed,” said Macpherson.
“It’s unfortunate to have such a long break, but we had a good run of games until December so hopefully the backlog isn’t too bad. Our goal all season has been to compete for a top three place and then try to get as far in the Minor Cup as possible.”