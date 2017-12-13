Ratcheugh runners beat the weather in opening Pt-to-Pt

Saturday saw the first meeting of the new point-to-point season over the Ratcheugh course at Alnwick with a total of 42 runners from up and down the country.

The inspection was passed earlier on in the day due to the temperatures being so low overnight but the great covering of grass kept the frost out.

Local trainer and jockey, Amie Waugh won impressively on Winged Crusader for the Morpeth-based team. The Gelding won by six lengths in the Crabtree and Crabtree Ladies open race. The nine year-old was a former Nigel Twiston-Davies trained horse and was his first run for his new yard.

The Geoff Allen’s men’s open was won by former local trainer Kirsty Smith who endured a five hour journey with Ardkilly Witness from Atherstone to win under 18 year-old William Thirlby.

The other southern raider who came from Oakham was one of two runners sent up by trainer Louise Bevin for the Dowry Hillbillies partnership. Jockey Rory Bevin managed to drive the gelding to victory in the Newton Hall restricted race, winning by a short head in one of the most exciting finishes of the day.

The other runner from the Bevin team made all the running in the Chatton Trout Fishery race but couldn’t quite hold off the Yorkshire trained Mobile Man who stormed to victory under 17 year-old Jack Andrews, the gelding got a lead until the third last and was then asked for his effort to which gave him a 12 length lead in the intermediate race.

Nicky Richards’ Racing conditions race was aptly named as was then won by the Greystoke trainer himself with his his ex-national hunt chaser, Cultram Abbey who gave John Dawson an armchair ride to coast home in front of Victor Thompson’s Court Painter.

The Ancroft Tractors Open Maiden was won by Chanceiton who landed the 14 runner race under Cameron Wedge, his frist ride for his new boss, Lucinda Russell.

The meeting was closed with dancing to the Giant Industrial Poets band. The next meeting is on January 7 with a 12.30pm start. The committee would like to thank all sponsors and spectators for their continued support.