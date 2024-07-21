Rangers injury agony for Alex Harris

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Berwick Rangers have been dealt a blow before a ball has been kicked with the news that Alex Harris could be out for the season with an injury.

The experienced former Dundee, Falkirk and York City man was taken to hospital after rupturing an achilles tendon in last Saturday’s friendly against Morpeth Town.

The 29-year-old will join long-term absentees Kane O’Connor and Callum Mackay on the treatment table.