Rangers fail to take chances in Hearts defeat

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 1st Dec 2024, 15:24 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 09:28 BST

Despite Ben McCrystal shining with his dangerous dead-ball deliveries, Berwick Rangers were left to rue missed chances as they went down to a smash-and-grab from Hearts B.

The Tynecastle youngsters took their opportunities in the first half at MKM Shielfield Park and although Jamie McCormack pulled one back with twenty minutes to go, they couldn’t turn their pressure into points.

Berwick are back in Lowland League action at home this Saturday when they host and East Stirlingshire side who are level on 19 points with the Borderers – but ahead on goal difference.

With just 16 netted so far this term, Berwick are the League’s lowest scorers and they will need to start finding the back of the net with some regularity to move up the table.

Unlucky Berwick went down 2-1 to Hearts B

On-loan Dundee striker Rayan Mohammed was denied by a good save from sub keeper Jack Lyon, as was Alfie Robinson when he got his head on another McCrystal ball.

McCormack had flicked in a McCrystal cross at the near post to give the ‘Gers hope. The St. Johnstone loanee kept loading up the chances but no-one could decisively pull the trigger.

An earlier McCormack header was cleared off the line and Mohammed fired a bobbling ball over the bar as the black and golds poured forward after the break.

“I think the least we should have gotten was a draw - we did create numerous chances, especially in the second half, where I felt if we were more clinical we could have scored another three or four goals in the game,” said boss Thomas Scobbie after.

Bobby McLuckie played a ball across the box for Mackenzie Ross to smash the Maroons ahead and Dom Plank made it two when he went around Callum Antell and rolled into the empty net.

At the other end Niall Kemp also flashed one inches wide as the crowd were up on their feet but frustrated again.

“We’re looking forward to the East Stirling game,” continued Scobbie.

“It’s another tough fixture as they have put together some impressive wins, but it’s a game we will be going into full of confidence and looking to take the three points. We were excellent in the away tie coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2 so hopefully we can have a similar outcome on Saturday.”

