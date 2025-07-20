Rain washes out local cricket fixtures

Warkworth’s NTCL Division Two game against Ashington Rugby was abandoned in the thirteenth over due to torrential rain.

Skipper Michael Phillips will have been particularly gutted as he watched the water bouncing on the Castle Green pitch from the pavilion as he’d already put a half century up on the scoreboard.

Phillips ran up 57 from just 41 balls, cracking three sixes and seven 4s with his opening batting partner wicket keeper Stepen Dargue putting on a steady nine with two running away to the boundary.

Meanwhile in Division Five (North) Wooler managed to bowl Bates Cottages seconds all out for 100 before the deluge hit Glendale.

The NTCL programme was wiped out by the weather

Ali Graham led the bowling figures with 3-12, with Laurie Blackburn 3-30, Robert Matthewson 2-27 and Tom Brown 1-23 as they went in for tea after the 31st over – but didn’t get back out.

Alnmouth & Lesbury’s NTCL Division One game at Whickham was cancelled, as was Alnwick’s clash with Ryton, while Embleton conceded their Division Five (North) fixture at Ashington Rugby seconds.

The covers will be off again this weekend as third-placed Alnmouth look to continue their push at the top as they host Ponteland while basement side Alnwick have a difficult trip to second-placed Morpeth.

Warkworth travel to Washington in Division Two, and in Division Four Rock go to Newcastle Super Kings and Stobswood Welfare to Kirkley.

Warenford are away at Bates Cottages in Division Five (North), while Wooler go to Lions and Embleton host Backworth.