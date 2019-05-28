Rain stops play for many sides in Northumberland cricket league

It was a case of rain stopped play for many of the local sides in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League at the weekend.

All games started, but only a few were completed because of the wet weather which hit the region.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts won by two wickets at home to Tynedale 1sts in Division 1. Tynedale batted first and were 200 all out with Sam Mannion top scoring on 45, Dushanbe Hemantha taking 5-40. In reply, Alnmouth saw Paul Straker hit 67 and Edward Whyte 31 as they put on 202-8.

Alnwick 1sts had their away game against Blue Flames 1sts in Division 2 abandoned because of the rain. Alnwick batted and were 170-3 by the time the rain arrived with Andrew Scott on 53 and Gareth Bateman on 41 not out.

Also in Division 2, Tillside 1sts lost be eight wickets at home to Leadgate 1sts. Liam Hindmarsh hit 57 and there were knocks of 25 from Ross Hindmarsh and 24 from Sean Wales, but they were restricted to 147 all out with Graham Huber taking 5-39. Leadgate chased it down in under 30 overs at 148-2 with Robbie Hockaday on 77 and Luke McCabe on 53 not out.

The game between Berwick 1sts and Warkworth 1sts at the Pier Field in Division 3 was abandoned due to rain. Warkworth batted first and looked set for a decent score at 100-3, but they were 166 all out with young bowler Sam Straughan doing all the damage, taking 5-32, a good return for a player who only took up spin bowling in the nets during the winter. Doug Potts was Warkworth’s top bat with 55 and there was a knock of 29 from Adam Hall. Berwick, in reply, reached 35-1, with Jordan Woodcock on 22 not out, before the rain fell.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds travelled to face Benwell & Walbottle 1sts in Division 3, but the game was abandoned due to the rain. Benwell batted but were 90-8 at the end of their 40 overs, with Mark Bartram their tiop scorer on 21. Rich Neil took 4-26 and Nicholas Robertson 3-22, but Alnmouth didn’t go to the crease because of the elements.

Alnwick 2nds won by ten wickets at home against Morpeth 2nds. Alex Flynn hit 81 as Morpeth were all out for 144, with Matthew Straker taking 5-37 and Michael Kirkup 3-0 off just five balls! Alnwick chased it down in 24 overs at 145 without loss, with Bradley Spiers on 72 not out, Michael Brewis on 35 not out (retired) and Matthew STEWART 29 not out.

In Division 5, Warenford went down to a five wicket defeat at the hands of Seaton Burn 2nds. Kevin Thompson top scored with 37 as Waren were all out for 120-8 with Dave Gunion taking 3-22. Seaton Burn needed 25 overs to chase it down at 121-5 with James Adair on 27, Robert White on 26 and John Marshall on 23. Michael Thompson claimed 3-23.

Tillside 2nds lost by seven wickets on their away trip to face Blagdon 2nds. Andrew Teed in 20 was the only Etal bat in double figures as Tillside found themselves all out for only 67, with Adam Robson taking 5-19 and David Simpson 3-9. Blagdon took less than 15 overs to chase it down at 69-3 with Fuzzy Ahmed 25 not out and John Whittaker 23.

In Division 6, Wooler had a 36-run away win over Warkworth 2nds. Wooler batted first and 53 not out from Ian Clarke and 43 from Les Porteous and 37 from Andy Gallivan meant they posted a score of 189-5 from their 40 overs. Terry Charlton took two wickets for Warkworth, who in reply had Rhys James on 58 not out, and three others in the 20s, but they fell short at 153-9. Angus Todd was Wooler’s most successful bowler with figures of 3-33.

Howick had a narrow three run away win over Embleton. Adam Riley hit 58, and there was a knock of 35 from Robbie Burns as Howick posted 183-8 in their 40 overs with Hadley Grey taking 4-29. In reply, openers Matthew Leetham and Paul Carss hit 27 and 25 respectively for Embleton, but with Richard Elliot taking 4-34 they came up just short at 180 all out in the 38th over.

Rockhad a nine-wicket win over Ulgham 2nds, who were late to arrive for their fixture. The away side batted first but were all out for only 31, opener Steve Pace the only bat in double figures on 13. Thomas Parkinson did most of the damage for Rock with 7-6 off his nine overs, and in reply it took only six overs to chase it down with Paul Roberts on 21 not out.

* Fixtures for Saturday, June 1, are:

Div 1 - Newcastle City 1sts v Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts.

Div 2 - Alnwick 1sts v Tillside 1sts.

Div 3 - Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds v Whickham 1sts.

Div 5 - Monkseaton 1sts v Warenford; Tillside 2nds v Alnwick 2nds.

Div 6 - Howick v Rock; Berwick 2nds v Embleton; Ulgham 2nds v Warkworth 2nds; Wooler v Stobswood 2nds.