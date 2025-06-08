Rain stops play at Alnmouth

Peter Smith ran up a half century for Alnmouth & Lesbury before rain forced the abandonment of their NTCL Division One fixture against Stocksfield.

The ten points that Alnmouth received provided scant consolation as they slipped down to fifth in the table and they’ll be hoping that the sun is shining again for this weekend’s trip to Consett.

Alnmouth openers Laurie Robson and skipper Jonathon Ridley both went for 15 – Robson being caught by Matthew Tobin off James Tolchard in the seventh over.

Chalana De Silva came in and made a quick 28, including five fours, in his 23 minutes at the crease before he was also caught by Chris Patterson from Tolchard’s bowling.

Steven Henderson took a catch off Ryan Chamberlain’s delivery to dismiss Ridley and with the experienced Tom Vickers on 24 not out alongside Smith on 54, the rain became too heavy and the game was called with Alnmouth on 139/3 after 28 overs.

Alnwick’s game against Matfen was also much-disrupted by the stop-start nature caused by showers and they sunk to the bottom of the table following a disappointing six-wicket defeat.

Skipper James Crooks was another half centurion, however, as he cracked an impressive 53 including seven boundaries and a six before Siraj Ahmed caught him from an Aaron Tiffin ball.

Alnwick laboured to a total of 92/6 in 29 overs with a 12 from Sam Vernon and Andrew Wright’s 13 not out the other highest scores at a wet Weaver’s Way.

Tiffin also took the wickets of Max Renwick and Johny Devassy to top the Matfen bowling with figures of 3-19.

Andrew Wright clean bowled Kamran Mansoor for 12 and then tumbled the wicket of Ananth Jegadeesh for 14 as Alnwick had the visitors at 30-2 – and when Devassy caught and bowled Harpreet Singh Saran for 3, the visitors were rocked.

Although Harrison caught Sadiq Khan on 12 from Andrew Wright’s delivery, a stand by Abubakar Maqsood and Air Riaz of 28 and 17 not out respectively took Matfen to 95/4 by the sixteenth over.

Alnwick go to Stocksfield on Saturday.