Rain plays havoc with local cricket fixtures

There was much disappointment as the big local derby between Alnwick and Alnmouth & Lesbury in Division One fell victim to the wet weather last Saturday.

Alnmouth & Lesbury’s game against Annfield Plain did get the go ahead on Bank Holiday Monday – the only top flight fixture to beat the rain – but they went down to a 31-run defeat.

Alnmouth won the toss, putting the visitors in to bat, and Gary Hunter top scored with 32 as they made a solid 172/9 in 50 overs. Will Smith bowled 3-29, Nick Denton 2-29, Ben Oliver 2-30 and Chalana De Dilva 2-21.

The hosts then responded running up 141 all out in the 43rd over as they chased the big target, Laurie Robson and Jonathon Ridley’s partnership of 52 the highlight.

Rain stopped play in the N and TCL

Alnmouth & Lesbury host Ponteland this weekend while Alnwick travel to Ashington.

In Division Two, Warkworth will look to bounce back when they welcome basement side Percy Main this weekend after slumping to a nine-wicket defeat at Backworth.

The Castle Green side were all out for just 39 after 28.3 overs as the wickets tumbled at an alarming rate while Backworth made the 40 runs they needed to claim the victory in the twelfth over.

Warkworth have now slid down into eighth position in the table.

Matthew Hall top scored with 22 but the game is one Warkworth will want to forget as three of the side walked for ducks and the rest all scored in single figures.

The hosts are in second spot in the table and although Luke McCurley got Alan Robson out lbw for 21, an 18 from captain John Duncan and one from Joel Langley secured them the 30 points.

Backworth’s James Morgan bowled 4-10 and C Bickerton was 3-11.

