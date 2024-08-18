Racing stables host open day
Lucky punters can get a rare look behind the scenes at former jump jockey Paul Robson’s new stables this weekend.
Robson was a successful jockey who rode winners for the likes of Ferdy Murphy, Jonjo O’Neill and Nicky Richards and finished runner-up in the amateur jockeys’ championship before injuries forced him to retire from the saddle.
His new stables at South Hazelrigg, near Chatton, will be open to the public this Sunday (25th August) from 1pm where the race horses will be paraded and there is a chance to meet and chat with the riders.
For more details on the yard visit https://www.paulrobsonracing.co.uk/.
