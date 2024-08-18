Racing stables host open day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lucky punters can get a rare look behind the scenes at former jump jockey Paul Robson’s new stables this weekend.

Robson was a successful jockey who rode winners for the likes of Ferdy Murphy, Jonjo O’Neill and Nicky Richards and finished runner-up in the amateur jockeys’ championship before injuries forced him to retire from the saddle.

His new stables at South Hazelrigg, near Chatton, will be open to the public this Sunday (25th August) from 1pm where the race horses will be paraded and there is a chance to meet and chat with the riders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more details on the yard visit https://www.paulrobsonracing.co.uk/.