Rachelle sets a new female course record

On Saturday (December 30) the fastest time by an Alnwick Harrier across various parkruns was by Rachelle Falloon at the Newbiggin by the Sea Parkrun.

Rachelle was first female finisher in fifth overall in 19.06. This was not only a parkrun personal best for Rachelle but also smashed the female course record at the event by just over a minute!

Up the coast at Druridge Bay there was yet more success for Alnwick’s female runners as Millie Breese was first female across the line once again, this time in 12th overall place.

Also of note on a slippy course was Carole Page who won the female 55 category.

Results: 12-Millie Breese 21.29; 24-David Hindmarsh 23.57;m 35-Neil Hamilton 25.29; 39-Chris Calvert 25.45; 54-Kim Bronze 27.06; 66-Carole Page 28.47; 112-Jayne McKenna 34.03; 133-Mark Hume 40.46.

A long way south Chris Friend took part in the Alice Holt Parkrun in Hampshire where he finished 82nd in 25.31 and Richard Eastoe completed the Workington Parkrun in 30.25.

On Christmas Day Druridge Bay hosted a festive parkrun where a huge number of Harriers turned up, some racing and some jogging round with family.

Of the racers Rachelle Falloon finished second female, John Cuthbert was dragged round to a superb sub 20 minute 5k pb by Richard Johnson, Carole Page was third female finisher, Junior Harrier Harris Hall ran another pb and there were age category wins for Justine Norman (female 45) and Ian Atherton (male 60).

On Saturday, December 23, David Milne was north of the border taking part in the Elgin Parkrun. David, who was on the shortlist for the Athlete of Year Award, was first home in an excellent 16.43.