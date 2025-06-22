Berwick Rangers fans can get their first look at boss Kevin Haynes’ new side this Saturday.

The black and gold are running a public training session at MKM Shielfield and supporters will get a chance to meet the players at the end.

The session runs from 11am with training, followed by an intra-squad game at 1pm, then the Lowland League stars will talk to fans from 2pm.

The burger van will be on site to provide hot drinks.

Rangers are gearing up for the new Lowland League season

The 2025/26 season tickets and memberships are on sale from the club now with a range of packages available.

Season tickets are £135 for adults and £75 for concessions and anyone ordering packages by Friday, July 4 can lock in early bird discounts with full details available from the club.

Neighbours Tweedmouth Rangers have added Kyle McNaughton and Kelvin Woodcock on-loan from Haddington Athletic for the season.

Ilja Ovcinnikovs has also signed up for the East of Scotland Third Division side from Eyemouth United and Niall Richards is back at the club from Chirnside as manager Kev Wright’s rebuilding continues following relegation.

Border Amateur side Berwick Town have re-signed a number of players ahead of the new campaign with Tommy Lyall, Sonny Cowe and Brandon Hossack all putting pen to paper, while new faces Dominic Moore and John Fairbairn have joined the red and blacks.

Alnmouth booked themselves a spot in the semi-finals of the Berwick Charities Cup with a 5-4 win over Moves like Waga on the Stanks.

They join Net 6 and Chill and Hadda Mad Dogs in the last four.

The competition runs throughout July with the Crammond Cup Final scheduled for Saturday 19th and the Stanks Cup Final on Saturday 26th.