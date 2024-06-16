Poor weather delays Channel Race
They may now be put up this Friday after a poor weather forecast for the channel saw liberation delayed – and they could be moved elsewhere to ensure the race happens.
“After checking forecast conditions continuously, liaising with line of flight contacts and French authorities, due to deteriorating and unpredictable weather, it is very doubtful of a race from Reims and Roye until at least this weekend – Friday earliest,” said the Combine official.
“We always take the welfare of the birds very seriously as they must come first, and have made a decision to reposition in front of the weather if possible and look to hopefully have a race from Arras.”
Racers from Grantham had their birds held back until Sunday as the poor weather also effected the UK.
The Barron and Douglas loft again dominated in the Wansbeck Federation with the first five places.
In the local club results Trevor Shell clocked home four of the first five at Alnmouth HS, with Mr. & Mrs. D. Stewart placing third, and Adam Nicol’s loft bossed the placings at Alnwick HS.
Taylor, Son & Bullock won at Amble HS with R&L Hume second and I. Jamieson third while Simpson & Son clocked back the first three spots at Chevington Drift HS.
As well as the delayed channel race, birds are flying from Plumpton in an Old Bird National this weekend.
