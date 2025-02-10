The Queen's Head in Rothbury reigns supreme after Coquetdale Pool League double

The winning The Queen's Head A team.

A 6-3 Reed Cup Final victory over Turk’s Head A handed The Queen’s Head A in Rothbury a Coquetdale Pool League double.

They had already secured the winter championship with a game to spare when they travelled to the Queen’s Head in Glanton for the final.

They won four of their singles and two doubles games to lift the silverware.

The Queen’s A had won 10 and lost three of their championship fixtures with one game to go against bottom side The Gate.

They won 94 singles games and 11 doubles to earn 105 points.

Second-placed Turk’s Head A finished on 101 points with 13 wins and one defeat. They also won 94 singles games, but only took the points in seven doubles.

Their player Alex Leung won the Singles Merit award with 24 wins from 28 games; Rosie Mason of Turk’s Head B took the Ladies Merit with 13 wins from 26. Nathan Wood won 14 of 28 games to take the 21-and-under merit.