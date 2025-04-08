Pool team from the Turk's Head in Rothbury does the league and cup double

By Jon Tait
Published 8th Apr 2025, 10:37 BST
The winning team.
Pool players from a team in Rothbury have done the double.

The team from the Turk’s Head secured a league and cup double in the Coastal Pool League.

They emerged victorious after playing against sides such as Alnwick Club, Seahouses Club, Trap Inn, Alnmouth Club, the Queen’s Head and the Fleece Inn.

Turk’s player Paul Arkle said: “It’s a great achievement.

“Thank you to Michael Brown for a well-run league – there were no easy games and the competition was tight throughout.”

