Play off game to decide golf championship

The North Northumberland Golf League will be decided in a thrilling play-off game after Rothbury and Goswick ended level on points at the top.

The rounds for the silverware will take place at Linden Hall on Thursday 15th August.

Defending champions Rothbury beat Seahouses 10-2 in their final NNGL fixture, while Goswick secured an 11-1 success over Foxton in an exciting evening of golf as both sides finished on 102 points.

James Lingard, Jack Friar, N. Richardson, Greg Woodburn and P. Evans all scored successes for the Coquetdale side while Mark Clements went down 3&2 against Alex Stevenson.

Goswick’s Dan Bullen, Alan Potts, Joe Atkinson, Gary Greenaway and Blair Shearer all putted their way to victory while Martin Landels and Rob Duxfield drew their round.

Dunstanburgh A finished in third spot on 95 points after a 12-0 success at bottom side Magdalene Fields B.

Martin Carss, Craig Hastings, David Baker, Paul Dickinson, P. Airey and Michael Ritson all hit some nice strokes as they ended the season strongly.