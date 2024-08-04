Play off game to decide golf championship

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 4th Aug 2024, 15:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The North Northumberland Golf League will be decided in a thrilling play-off game after Rothbury and Goswick ended level on points at the top.

The rounds for the silverware will take place at Linden Hall on Thursday 15th August.

Defending champions Rothbury beat Seahouses 10-2 in their final NNGL fixture, while Goswick secured an 11-1 success over Foxton in an exciting evening of golf as both sides finished on 102 points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

James Lingard, Jack Friar, N. Richardson, Greg Woodburn and P. Evans all scored successes for the Coquetdale side while Mark Clements went down 3&2 against Alex Stevenson.

Rothbury and Goswick finished level on pointsRothbury and Goswick finished level on points
Rothbury and Goswick finished level on points

Goswick’s Dan Bullen, Alan Potts, Joe Atkinson, Gary Greenaway and Blair Shearer all putted their way to victory while Martin Landels and Rob Duxfield drew their round.

Dunstanburgh A finished in third spot on 95 points after a 12-0 success at bottom side Magdalene Fields B.

Martin Carss, Craig Hastings, David Baker, Paul Dickinson, P. Airey and Michael Ritson all hit some nice strokes as they ended the season strongly.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice