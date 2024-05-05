Play-off defeat for Bedlington Terriers
There was heartache for Bedlington Terriers as they were beaten 4-0 at Easington Colliery in the Northern League Second Division promotion play-off semi-final.
A disrupted season that has seen the Terriers playing as far afield as a 4G at Sunderland to get their games on saw them finish in fourth spot with 77 points.
Easington, who finished in third on 83, had Mark Davison, Brad Forster, Matty Weirs and James Fairley on target in the game.
They now face Newcastle Blue Star in the play-off final on Wednesday night (8th May) to see who will join champions Blyth Town in Division One next season.