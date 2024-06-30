Pigeon Racing results from Grantham - the latest from the lofts
With two already successfully flown from Maidstone, one from Eastbourne and one from Plumpton, this is the penultimate National race of the season with the final one from Eastbourne taking place on the 20th July.
The fourth and final channel race of the season from Roye also liberates on that weekend.
The club racing from Grantham saw Wilson & Gilliard’s loft the winners at Chevington Drift HS with a pigeon clocking back in just over three hours.
Other winners around the Coquetdale Federation included Adam Nichol at Alnwick HS, R&L Hume at Amble HS and Trevor Shell at Alnmouth HS.
The Barron & Douglas loft were winners in the Wansbeck Federation.
