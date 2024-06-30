Pigeon Racing results from Grantham - the latest from the lofts

By Jon TaitContributor
Published 30th Jun 2024, 16:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The Up North Combine’s pigeons race in the fifth Old Bird National from Maidstone this weekend.

With two already successfully flown from Maidstone, one from Eastbourne and one from Plumpton, this is the penultimate National race of the season with the final one from Eastbourne taking place on the 20th July.

The fourth and final channel race of the season from Roye also liberates on that weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club racing from Grantham saw Wilson & Gilliard’s loft the winners at Chevington Drift HS with a pigeon clocking back in just over three hours.

The penultimate Old Bird National takes place this weekendThe penultimate Old Bird National takes place this weekend
The penultimate Old Bird National takes place this weekend

Other winners around the Coquetdale Federation included Adam Nichol at Alnwick HS, R&L Hume at Amble HS and Trevor Shell at Alnmouth HS.

The Barron & Douglas loft were winners in the Wansbeck Federation.

Related topics:GranthamEastbourne

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.