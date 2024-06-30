Pigeon Racing results from Grantham - the latest from the lofts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Up North Combine’s pigeons race in the fifth Old Bird National from Maidstone this weekend.

With two already successfully flown from Maidstone, one from Eastbourne and one from Plumpton, this is the penultimate National race of the season with the final one from Eastbourne taking place on the 20th July.

The fourth and final channel race of the season from Roye also liberates on that weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club racing from Grantham saw Wilson & Gilliard’s loft the winners at Chevington Drift HS with a pigeon clocking back in just over three hours.

The penultimate Old Bird National takes place this weekend

Other winners around the Coquetdale Federation included Adam Nichol at Alnwick HS, R&L Hume at Amble HS and Trevor Shell at Alnmouth HS.