Personal best times set by Harriers in local parkruns

Plenty of Alnwick Harriers were in parkrun action at the weekend, with a number grabbing PBs in the process.

At the Pastures, Ian Horsley was the first back for Alnwick, finishing 14th in 23.30, while Tony Jackson was three places back in 24.09.

On the PB front, it was a good morning’s work for Keith Shotton, Mairi Campbell and Mel Whewell.

Results: 14 Ian Horsley 23:30; 17 Tony Jackson 24:09; 29 Keith Shotton 26:08; 41 Beverley Blythe 27:36; 54 Mairi Campbell 29:12; 55 Peter Lindley 29:46; 57 Mel Whewell 30:22.

Please note that the Pastures parkrun is cancelled this weekend, but will resume on March 2.

There was a strong contingent of Alnwick Harriers at the Druridge Bay parkrun, with Adam Fletcher and Joseph Godden finishing inside the top 10, while Carole Page was second female overall.

Eleanor Heeley, Emma Givens and Anna-Grace Harvey all recorded PBs.

Results: 5 Adam Fletcher 19:11; 8 Joseph Godden 19:45; 12 Peter Grey 20:16; 21 Robert Baxddeley 21:28; 22 Paul Godden 21:35; 28 Carole Page 21:50; 42 Eleanor Heeley 23:57; 48 Chris Stewart 24:20; 50 Ian Stephenson 24:31; 51 Emma Givens 24:33; 56 Alex Reed 25:26; 64 Sarah Gray 26:03; 75 Anna-Grace Harvey 26:51; 81 Rebecca Heeley 27:13; 89 David Cooper 27:57; 93 Nell Gair 28:14; 104 George Williams 28:46; 139 Karen Leeson 30:39; 149 Lorna Stephenson 31:48.

Other parkrun results were:

Ayr: 8: Jim Lillico 22:39.

Gateshead: 241: Mark Hume 34:08.

Kirkcaldy: 147: Melanie Brigid Buchanan 29:10 (PB).

Sheffield Hallam: 655: Kim Bronze 32:59.

Whitley Bay parkrun: 197: Philip Lee 26:37.

Windy Nook: 4: David Hindmarsh 24:19.

Workington: 69: Richard Eastoe 27:47; 143: Gay Eastoe 47:11.

On Sunday, and away from parkrun action, four Alnwick Harriers represented the club at the Run Newcastle Valentines 10k 2019.

In what was a fine show of girl power, Jo Powell was first back for the club in 47.09, while Mel Steer was first in the female 50-54 category.

Results: 138 Jo Powell 47:09; 163 Mel Steer 48:36; 386 George Williams 58:12; 503 Karen Leeson 1:05:01.

Before the weekend, three Alnwick athletes travelled to Northern Ireland last Thursday to compete in the Brooks Armagh International Road Races. Each year, the city closes its central roads and invites athletes from around the world to compete in their 5km, 3km and junior races.

For more than 50 years the event has attracted athletes of the highest standard and can claim to be the fastest road race in the world by securing the greatest number of athletes able to finish the 5km course in under 15 minutes! There is also an international race for the ladies, veterans and junior men which is contested over 3km.

Alnwick’s Ollie Telfer had a tremendous 3km race, winning the junior boys category (U17) in an excellent time of 9.28. Ollie finished 22nd overall in the whole race among some excellent competition. Mike Telfer was quite a bit further back completing the race in a reasonable 10.44.

Finlay Telfer raced the shorter 1400m course, but did well finishing in 5.44.

The best North East England result was from Morpeth Harrier Carl Avery - who is a good friend of Alnwick Harriers - who ran a superb race to finish 24th in 14.17.

North East Indoor Athletic Championship 2019

Alnwick Harriers were well represented in the shot-put competition at the North East Indoor Athletics Championship.

The junior throwers won three medals. Both Talia (U15) and Leila Thompson (U13) won silver medals and Finlay Telfer (U15) managed bronze. Finlay and Leila recorded personal best throws of 7.34m and 6.89m and Talia managed another massive throw of 10.37m.

* Posting a time of 15m28s, Alnwick’s Laura Weightman finished second to the Netherlands Sifan Hassan in Sunday’s high-profile IAAF event the Herculis 5k in Monaco.

Whilst Hassan broke the World Women’s 5k record, Weightman, who runs for Morpeth Harriers, was agonisingly three seconds adrift of her best time for the distance, set last year in Barrowford in March.

Finlay Telfer with Talia and Leila Thompson, who won medals at the NE Indoor Athletics Championships.