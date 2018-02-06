Patterson sets a new personal best in 5k run at Newcastle

On Saturday the quickest time of the day by an Alnwick Harrier taking part in 5k parkruns was 17.40 by Steve Patterson.

Steve took part in the Newcastle Parkrun down on the Town Moor and finished a splendid 17th in a huge field. This was also a course pb for Steve with his previous best coming four years ago.

A massive number of Harriers were in action at the Drurudge Bay Parkrun, where there were lots of pbs and age category wins.

First Harrier home, knocking over 20 seconds off his previous course best, was Dominic Harris, finishing third in a brilliant 17.47. In sixth overall, again chipping a huge chunk off his course pb, was Jon Archer. He was one place ahead of the male 40 category winner Phil Hall, whilst Peter Grey was 14th winning the male 60 age group.

For the women Alice Tetley-Paul was second female finisher, just under two minutes clear of the first female 45 Justine Norman. Also of note Nell Gair ran yet another pb, Mel Steer ran her 50th parkrun and there were also age category wins for Audrey Stewart (55), Carol Wall (65) and Una McCaig (70).

Results: 3-Dominic Harris 17.47 (73.10%); 6-Jon Archer 19.02; 7-Phil Hall 19.12 (73.26%); 14-Peter Grey 20.36 (77.83%); 15-Neil Hamilton 20.59 (65.05%); 21-Alice Tetley-Paul 21.41 (68.26%); 23-Finlay Wilde 21.50; 25-Ollie Telfer 21.51; 30-Harris Hall 23.15 (65.81%); 36-Justine Norman 23.32 (68.13%); 59-Chris Friend 25.20; 65-Euan Friend 25.40; 70-Cris Atwell 26.06 (59.90%); 93-Kim Bronze 28.00; 98-Jennifer Knight 28.17 (53.21%); 99-Nell Gair 28.33 (52.71%); 117-Linda Patterson 29.24; 145-Audrey Stewart 32.17; 146-Mairi Campbell 32.26 (52.98%); 147-David Cooper 32.27 (53.72%); 148-Carol Wall 32.28; 149-Una McCaig 32.28; 150-Mel Steer 32.29 (51.00%); 152-Peter Embleton 32.30; 176-Lorna Stephenson 36.06.

Elsewhere the Alnwick trio of Jayne Mckenna, Christine Hardy and Alison Hutchings were in action at the Kirkcaldy Parkrun. Jayne was round in 29.46, Christine in 30.51 and Alison in 33.55.

Finally for the morning Mark Hume took part in the Gateshead Parkrun where he finished the Saltwell Park course in 36.30.

Talia Thompson was the only Alnwick athlete to travel to Sheffield to compete in the Northern Indoor Athletics Championship at the weekend. It was Talia’s first major competition as an U15 where she finished 12th in the shot putt with an excellent throw of 7.84m. It was a great start to the 2018 season which is sure to bring some excellent results for Talia.