Patterson leads the way for Harriers in Port of Blyth 10k

Alnwick Harriers were out in large numbers at the weekend, with decent performances along the way.

On Sunday, the next fixture in the Grand Prix fixture took place, at the fast and flat Port of Blyth 10k.

There were some good times, with Steve Patterson leading the way for Alnwick, clocking 38.44. Carole Page was second for Alnwick and also second in the V55 category, crossing the line in 42.21. Impressively, her WAVA score was a very fine 90.88.

Results: 101 Steve Patterson 38:44; 182 Carole Page 42:21; 190 Tim Falconer 42:42; 195 John Cuthbert 42:44; 225 Lisa Baston 44:23; 280 David Henderson 46:53; 308 Dave Bartrum 48:04; 345 Elizabeth Drummond 50:05; 362 Derek Guthrie 51:17; 364 Philip Lee 51:41; 399 Ian Atherton 54:06; 431 Jocelyn Bolam 55:45; 439 John Ross 56:19; 517 Eileen Guthrie 1:04:17.

There wasn’t a lot of movement in the Grand Prix rankings after Blyth, but David Henderson is up to third. The current leader is Adam Fletcher.

On Saturday, a strong contingent of Alnwick Harriers competed in parkruns.

At Druridge Bay, Jo Powell was first home for the club and third female overall, completing the course in 22.50.

Youngster Euan Friend continued his development with another PB, this time crossing the line in 22.53.

Results: 24 Jo Powell 22:50; 25 Euan Friend 22:53; 65 Peter Embleton 26:21; 66 David Cooper 26:21; 70 Adam Stott 26:25; 84 John Ross 27:41; 95 George Williams 28:20; 102 Chris Friend 28:48; 126 Rebecca Heeley 31:01; 129 Karen Leeson 31:46; 144 Alex Knight 34:18; 179 Oliver Knight 39:16; 180 Jennifer Knight 39:18; 193 Paul White 53:16.

There were numerous PBs at the Pastures, with Mike Telfer, Tony Jackson, Mel Steer and Mairi Campbell all putting in very good performances at this scenic course. As well as the PB, Mel Steer’s time of 24.52 was enough to see her finish third female overall.

Results: 8 Paul Godden 21:21; 9 Michael Telfer 21:22; 14 Tony Jackson 22:43; 32 Mel Steer 24:52; 40 Caro Fentiman 26:39; 45 Peter Lindley 27:08; 51 Mairi Campbell 28:29.

At parkruns further afield, there were PBs for Ian Stephenson and Lorna Stephenson at South Shields, and Melanie Brigid Buchanan at Kirkcaldy.

Big shout out to Alice Tetley-Paul, who ticked off another letter of her parkrun alphabet; this time J, at Jersey, then tackled a 10k on the island the following day.

Parkrun results:

Jersey - 70 Alice Tetley-Paul 23:49.

Kirkcaldy - 90 Melanie Brigid Buchanan 28:45.

Riverside - 68 David Hindmarsh 22:34.

South Shields - 43 Ian Stephenson 23:11; 137 Lorna Stephenson 29:49.

Workington - 34 Richard Eastoe 25:41; 128 Gay Eastoe 46:47.